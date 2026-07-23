GIFT Nifty indicates muted start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty July 2026 futures currently traded 4.50 points higher, suggesting a muted opening for the benchmark index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 819.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 418.26 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 July 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 4,836.95 crore so far in July (till 22 July 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 49,028.63 crore in June, Rs 55,963.33 crore in May and Rs 70,135.46 crore in April.

Global Markets:

Asian stocks rose on Thursday after U.S. technology firms outlined significant capital spending plans that are likely to benefit chipmakers in ​the region. However, the escalating war in the Middle East sent oil prices to six-week highs.

Rising oil prices have also renewed inflationary concerns, pushing ‌short-term U.S. Treasury yields to 17-week highs as traders wager the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates sooner rather than later.

Brent crude futures rose 2% to $96 per barrel in early trading after the U.S. launched a new round of strikes on Iran and Yemen's Houthis targeted oil tankers in the Red Sea, widening the scope of a conflict that has cast a ​shadow on the global markets.

Nearly five months of war have depleted global stockpiles and stoked inflation worldwide, with analysts warning the closure ??of both the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb in the Red Sea would disrupt shipping routes for more than a quarter of the world's oil ​and gas.

Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 ended Wednesday slightly below the flatline, pressured by a rise in oil prices, as investors looked ahead to another busy day of corporate earnings.

The broad market index dropped 0.14% to end at 7,498.96, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.57% to 25,690.90. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6.06 points, or 0.01%, and closed at 52,218.58.

Alphabet shares slid 3% in extended trading after the Google parent lifted its forecast for 2026 capital expenditures to as high as $205 billion, pointing to strong artificial intelligence demand. The increase comes as investors have grown more cautious in recent months about hyperscalers spending around the AI effort.

Domestic Market:

Key equity benchmarks extended their losses for a third straight session on Wednesday, with the Nifty closing below the 24,000 mark. Weakness was driven by rising crude oil prices, a sharp depreciation in the rupee, and profit booking in heavyweight stocks. Broader indices also remained under pressure.

Sectorally, pharma, banks and IT stocks led the decline, while FMCG and auto bucked the trend. Among individual stocks, Bandhan Bank plunged 16% after a cautious management outlook.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 715.06 points or 0.92% to 76,755.05. The Nifty 50 index fell 191.45 points or 0.79% to 23,996.25. Over the three consecutive sessions, the Sensex has lost 1.78%, while the Nifty has slipped 1.38%.

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