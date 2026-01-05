Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HDFC Bank's avg deposits climb 12% YoY in Q3 FY26

HDFC Bank's avg deposits climb 12% YoY in Q3 FY26

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

HDFC Bank's average deposits jumped 12.2% to Rs 27,52,400 crore crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Rs 24,52,800 crore in Q3 FY25.

The banks average CASA deposits were Rs 8,98,400 crore for the December 2025 quarter, a growth of around 9.9% over Rs 8,17,600 for the corresponding December 2024 period.

The banks average time deposits were Rs 18,53,900 crore for the December 2025 quarter, a growth of around 13.4% over Rs 16,35,200 crore for the corresponding December 2024 period.

The banks average advances under management (advances grossing up for inter-bank participation certificates, bills rediscounted and securitisation / assignment) were Rs 28,63,900 crore for the December 2025 quarter, a growth of around 9.0% over Rs 26,27,600 crore for the corresponding December 2024 period.

 

In December 2025, the banks period-end deposits increased 11.5% year-on-year to Rs 28,59,500 crore, while end-period CASA deposits rose 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 9,61,000 crore.

The banks period end time deposits jumped 12.3% to Rs 18,98,500 crore as of 31st December 2025, registering the growth of 12.3% compared with Rs 16,91,100 crore as of 31st December 2024.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private sector lender. As of 30 September 2025, the bank's distribution network was at 9,545 branches and 21,417 ATMs across 4,156 cities / towns. In addition, the bank has 15,253 business correspondents, which are primarily manned by common service centres (CSC).

The bank reported a 10.8% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 18,640 crore on a 10.3% increase in net revenue to Rs 45,900 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The counter declined 1.13% to Rs 989.90 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

