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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Infosys Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Bata India Ltd and LTM Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2026.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Bata India Ltd and LTM Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2026.

Infosys Ltd crashed 7.51% to Rs 1042.55 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd tumbled 4.83% to Rs 111.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd lost 4.64% to Rs 2102. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Bata India Ltd plummeted 4.48% to Rs 755. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45191 shares in the past one month.

LTM Ltd fell 4.41% to Rs 3818.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34675 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17692 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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