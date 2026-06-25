Jindal Stainless appoints Kunjal Mehta as CFO

Jindal Stainless (JSL) said its board has approved the appointment of Kunjal Mehta as chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from June 25, 2026.

The appointment was approved based on the recommendations of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Audit Committee, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Following Mehta's appointment, Tarun Kumar Khulbe will cease to hold the additional charge of CFO, while continuing as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Whole-time Director of the company. Khulbe had been entrusted with the additional responsibility of CFO since June 25, 2025.

The board also approved the reclassification of PT Glory Metal Indonesia as an associate of the company with effect from July 1, 2026.

Mehta is a Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant with more than 25 years of experience across sectors such as power, steel, ports and logistics, technology and IT-enabled services.

Before joining Jindal Stainless, he served as CFO of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. During his career, he has also held leadership roles at Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Essar Steel India.

His expertise spans corporate finance, treasury and working capital management, financial planning and analysis, budgeting, governance, risk management, fundraising, investor relations, financial restructuring and finance transformation initiatives.

The company said Mehta is not related to any director on the board.

Jindal Stainless manufactures stainless steel using electric arc furnace. The companys product range includes stainless steel slabs, blooms, coils, plates, sheets, precision strips, wire rods, rebars, blade steel, and coin blanks. It has 16 stainless steel manufacturing and processing facilities in India and abroad, including in Spain and Indonesia, and a worldwide network in 12 countries, as of March 2026.

The company reported 3.61% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 891.57 crore despite a 0.38% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 10,826.47 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.06% to Rs 695.10 on the BSE.

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