Le Travenues Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Starteck Finance Ltd, Next Mediaworks Ltd, Juniper Hotels Ltd and JITF Infra Logistics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 June 2024.
Le Travenues Technology Ltd crashed 9.72% to Rs 167.24 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 20.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
Starteck Finance Ltd tumbled 7.23% to Rs 325.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 842 shares in the past one month.
Next Mediaworks Ltd lost 5.24% to Rs 7.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26369 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5872 shares in the past one month.
Juniper Hotels Ltd corrected 5.04% to Rs 459.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16874 shares in the past one month.
JITF Infra Logistics Ltd slipped 4.60% to Rs 885. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8532 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

