Madhuveer Com 18 Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.07 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet loss of Madhuveer Com 18 Network reported to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %-1725.0016.67 -PBDT-0.400.01 PL PBT-1.120 0 NP-2.070 0
