Mankind Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 2412.2, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.49% slide in NIFTY and a 15.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Mankind Pharma Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2412.2, down 0.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 23888.4. The Sensex is at 75882.34, down 0.17%.Mankind Pharma Ltd has gained around 6.53% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Mankind Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24659.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2429.3, down 0.46% on the day. Mankind Pharma Ltd tumbled 2.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.49% slide in NIFTY and a 15.46% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 47.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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