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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MV Electrosystems IPO subscribed 12.03 times

MV Electrosystems IPO subscribed 12.03 times

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 4.79 crore shares as against 39.87 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of MV Electrosystems received bids for 4,79,51,900 shares as against 39,87,491 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Friday (31 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 12.03 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Thursday 30 July 2026 and it will close on Monday, 3 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 400 and 425 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 34 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The Issue comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 5 face value aggregating up to Rs 290 crore.

 

Of the net proceeds, the company intends to use Rs 180 crore towards funding long term working capital requirements; Rs 21 crore towards investment in R&D activities for new power electronic equipment and balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, MV Electrosystems on Wednesday, 29 July 2026, raised Rs 130.49 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30.70 Lakh shares at Rs 425 each to 14 anchor investors.

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MV Electrosystems, founded by Mohit Vohra, is a technology-driven company engaged in the design, development, assembly and manufacture of electrical and power electronics equipment for railway rolling stock. Its product portfolio includes IGBT-based three-phase drive propulsion systems for electric locomotives, switchgear panels for railway coaches and electric multiple units (EMUs), cable protection and management solutions, and a range of electrical components, systems and sub-systems.

In FY26, the company generated approximately Rs 4.70 crore in revenue from the supply of three-phase propulsion equipment. Indian Railways accounted for 76.16% of its revenue from operations during the year, while the private sector (excluding group companies) contributed 15.82% and group companies accounted for 7.29%.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.63 crore and sales of Rs 49.43 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 5:31 PM IST