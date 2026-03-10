Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

KEI Industries Ltd, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 March 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd tumbled 2.73% to Rs 699.45 at 10:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

KEI Industries Ltd lost 2.01% to Rs 4694. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16060 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Pharmova Ltd crashed 1.97% to Rs 804.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5827 shares in the past one month.

Poly Medicure Ltd dropped 1.91% to Rs 1293. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3912 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27469 shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd fell 1.89% to Rs 24.36. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

