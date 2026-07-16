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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.18%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index rises 1.18%

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed up 1.18% at 1521.4 today. The index is up 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Prime Focus Ltd gained 9.84%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 4.57% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 3.90%. The Nifty Media index is down 13.00% over last one year compared to the 4.52% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index is down 0.98% and Nifty IT index added 0.67% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.02% to close at 24072.75 while the SENSEX added 0.00% to close at 77186.87 today.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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