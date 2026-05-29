Supriya Lifescience Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Ashapura Minechem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2026.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Netweb Technologies India Ltd and Ashapura Minechem Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 May 2026.

Supriya Lifescience Ltd spiked 18.53% to Rs 956.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14618 shares in the past one month.

Relaxo Footwears Ltd soared 16.50% to Rs 351.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11888 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd surged 14.52% to Rs 2028.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.6 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd gained 12.32% to Rs 4571.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ashapura Minechem Ltd jumped 10.90% to Rs 726. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48694 shares in the past one month.