Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Northern ARC Capital Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2026.

Piramal Pharma Ltd, Northern ARC Capital Ltd, IndusInd Bank Ltd and Amber Enterprises India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd tumbled 5.92% to Rs 442.95 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Piramal Pharma Ltd lost 5.89% to Rs 146.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.82 lakh shares in the past one month.

Northern ARC Capital Ltd crashed 4.84% to Rs 231.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15449 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19480 shares in the past one month.

IndusInd Bank Ltd plummeted 4.80% to Rs 834.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amber Enterprises India Ltd dropped 4.68% to Rs 6967.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26388 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

