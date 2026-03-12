Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter
DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 54.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 127.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42965 shares
NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, CESC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2026.
DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 54.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 127.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42965 shares. The stock gained 6.44% to Rs.2,232.80. Volumes stood at 56541 shares in the last session.
NTPC Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 1260.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.22% to Rs.100.80. Volumes stood at 42.79 lakh shares in the last session.
Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 404.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.26% to Rs.619.40. Volumes stood at 189.61 lakh shares in the last session.
Also Read
Gujarat Gas Ltd recorded volume of 183.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.398.45. Volumes stood at 81.57 lakh shares in the last session.
CESC Ltd registered volume of 154.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.159.91. Volumes stood at 16.36 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST