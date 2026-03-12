Thursday, March 12, 2026 | 03:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DOMS Industries Ltd counter

Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 54.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 127.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42965 shares

NTPC Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, CESC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 March 2026.

DOMS Industries Ltd clocked volume of 54.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 127.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42965 shares. The stock gained 6.44% to Rs.2,232.80. Volumes stood at 56541 shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd registered volume of 1260.12 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 48.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.22% to Rs.100.80. Volumes stood at 42.79 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Adani Total Gas Ltd witnessed volume of 404.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.26% to Rs.619.40. Volumes stood at 189.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Gas Ltd recorded volume of 183.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 19.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.398.45. Volumes stood at 81.57 lakh shares in the last session.

CESC Ltd registered volume of 154.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.47 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18.20 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.64% to Rs.159.91. Volumes stood at 16.36 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

