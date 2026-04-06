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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank soars 1.34%

UCO Bank soars 1.34%

Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 24.22, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.69% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.01% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.22, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 22757. The Sensex is at 73408.47, up 0.12%. UCO Bank has dropped around 7.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 6.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8134.4, up 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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