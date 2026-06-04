Zensar Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Delta Corp Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd and Gabriel India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2026.

Delta Corp Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd and Gabriel India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2026.

Zensar Technologies Ltd lost 4.80% to Rs 485 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 63075 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57012 shares in the past one month.

Delta Corp Ltd tumbled 4.48% to Rs 66.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd crashed 4.43% to Rs 417.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd corrected 4.25% to Rs 1697.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31070 shares in the past one month.

Gabriel India Ltd shed 4.21% to Rs 1011.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13663 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22108 shares in the past one month.

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