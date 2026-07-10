Friday, July 10, 2026 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zensar Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.95%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 2.26%

Zensar Technologies Ltd Spurts 3.95%, BSE Information Technology index Rises 2.26%

Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Zensar Technologies Ltd has added 1.57% over last one month compared to 0.99% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX

Zensar Technologies Ltd rose 3.95% today to trade at Rs 464.55. The BSE Information Technology index is up 2.26% to quote at 27279.38. The index is down 0.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, LTM Ltd increased 3.88% and Mastek Ltd added 3.86% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 27.54 % over last one year compared to the 6.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Zensar Technologies Ltd has added 1.57% over last one month compared to 0.99% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 4.61% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19116 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 868.5 on 18 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 423.35 on 01 Jul 2026.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ceinsys Tech gains on bagging Rs 67-cr MP Government Contract for PMAY-U Project

Ceinsys Tech gains on bagging Rs 67-cr MP Government Contract for PMAY-U Project

Encompass Design India incorporates health and wellness subsidiary

Encompass Design India incorporates health and wellness subsidiary

Sensex jumps 701 pts in early trade; breadth strong

Sensex jumps 701 pts in early trade; breadth strong

Stock Alert: TCS, M&M, Anand Rathi Wealth, Havells India

Stock Alert: TCS, M&M, Anand Rathi Wealth, Havells India

INR extend gains amid dollar weakness; Local benchmark indices surge in early trades

INR extend gains amid dollar weakness; Local benchmark indices surge in early trades

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewIndia Food InflationEMS Sector StocksJewellery StocksIMD Forecast Rain in DelhiTCS Share TodaySwiggy Share PricePF Interest Credit Date