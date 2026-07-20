Gold opens ₹733 higher on MCX; silver gains ₹2,796 amid global tensions
Gold and silver futures traded higher in domestic and global markets as escalating geopolitical tensions boosted demand for safe-haven assets
Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
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Gold and silver futures rose on Monday amid global tensions. In the global market, both metals recovered after a weak start, while in the domestic market their futures opened higher.
On Comex, gold was trading near $4,030 per ounce, while silver was around $57.50 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,41,400 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,20,000 per kg.
Gold futures rise
Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,41,649 per 10 gram, up ₹733 from its previous close of ₹1,40,906.
At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,41,428, up ₹522. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,41,649 and a low of ₹1,41,081. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.
Silver also gains
Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,19,199 per kg, up ₹2,796 from its previous close of ₹2,16,403.
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At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,19,950, up ₹3,147. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,20,408 and a low of ₹2,19,199. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.
Gold, silver firm in global market
In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,005.60 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $4,018.80 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,029.30 per ounce, up $10.50. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.
Comex silver futures opened at $55.96 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $56.32. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $57.48 per ounce, up $1.15. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.
MCX, Comex prices
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 9:58 AM IST