Gold opens ₹733 higher on MCX; silver gains ₹2,796 amid global tensions

Gold and silver futures rose on Monday amid global tensions. In the global market, both metals recovered after a weak start, while in the domestic market their futures opened higher.

On Comex, gold was trading near $4,030 per ounce, while silver was around $57.50 per ounce. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading near ₹1,41,400 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were around ₹2,20,000 per kg.

Gold futures rise

Gold futures opened higher on MCX. The benchmark August gold contract opened at ₹1,41,649 per 10 gram, up ₹733 from its previous close of ₹1,40,906.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹1,41,428, up ₹522. During the session, it touched a high of ₹1,41,649 and a low of ₹1,41,081. Gold futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹1,80,779.

Silver also gains

Silver futures also opened on a strong note. The benchmark September silver contract on MCX opened at ₹2,19,199 per kg, up ₹2,796 from its previous close of ₹2,16,403.

At the time of writing, the contract was trading at ₹2,19,950, up ₹3,147. During the session, it touched a high of ₹2,20,408 and a low of ₹2,19,199. Silver futures had touched their highest level of the year at ₹4,20,048 per kg.

Gold, silver firm in global market

In the international market, gold and silver futures were trading higher. On Comex, gold opened at $4,005.60 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $4,018.80 per ounce. At the time of writing, it was trading at $4,029.30 per ounce, up $10.50. Gold prices had touched their highest level of the year at $5,586.20 per ounce.

MCX, Comex prices Comex silver futures opened at $55.96 per ounce, compared with the previous close of $56.32. At the time of writing, silver was trading at $57.48 per ounce, up $1.15. Silver prices had touched their highest level of the year at $121.79 per ounce.