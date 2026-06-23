Apar soars 4%, hits new high; stock zooms 146% from Jan low; here's why

Apar Industries share price movement

Share price of Apar Industries hit a new high of ₹16,740.85, rallying 4 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹16,674.80 touched on June 18, 2026.

In the past one month, the stock price of Apar soared 34 per cent, as compared to 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. It zoomed 146 per cent from its calendar year 2026 low of ₹6,800 touched in January 2026.

What’s driving Apar's Tuesday's 4% rally?

Apar Industries said its unit signed agreement with Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company (Luberef) to produce specialty oils at the LubeHub facility in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia. This move aims to strengthen the company’s local manufacturing presence in the Middle East and support its long-term growth targets.

“In support of strengthening the downstream industrial ecosystem and enhancing local content, we are pleased to announce the signing of an agreement with APAR Industries Middle East Limited, to supply base oils within the lubeHub Value Park in Yanbu,” Saudi Aramco Base Oil Company said.

This agreement enables Apar to produce its flagship transformer oils, along with a wide range of other specialty oils, the company said.

Apar Industries financial results, outlook

Apar posted its highest-ever annual revenue and profits. For the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), the company posted historically high revenue, growing at 23.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach at ₹22,902 crore. EBITDA grew 23.0 per cent YoY to ₹2,067 crore at EBITDA margin of 9.0 per cent. Profit after tax jumped 19 per cent YoY at ₹977 crore

For the January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), revenue came in at ₹6,603 crore up 26.7 per cent YoY. This performance can be attributed to growth primarily coming from the domestic business and improved product mix as well as operating discipline. Shipments to the United States were also higher in the reported quarter, Apar said.

Order inflow during the year came in at ₹11,450 crore. The order book as on March 31, 2026 stood at ₹ 7,671 crore, the company said.

Structurally, energy infrastructure fundamentals remain intact with the growth in T&D, rising electricity demand and evacuation infrastructure being increased, data center expansion, the growing presence of electric vehicles (EVs), more opportunities for reconducting and upgradation of aging lines and, finally, the significant investment happening in ultra-high voltage transmission infrastructure and HVDC. All of these opportunities continue to provide a robust growth runway for the company, and the management said the company is well positioned to capitalize on this.

Governments are allocating investments in building extensive road networks for freight transportation, ports, tunnels, airports and commercial buildings. There is a steady growth in personal mobility (including intercity), road freight transportation over longer distances with shorter turnaround time.

Increased manufacturing opportunities in India- capacity increase, higher speed, more automation all leading to higher volume of lubricant and higher value for performance and protection of more sophisticated equipment's. The agriculture mechanization – tractors, farming equipment being driven by agriculture productivity, the company said.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Apar is offering complete range of specialised cables that goes into infrastructure equipment and infrastructure building. It is one of the largest suppliers of lubricant for tractor manufacturers and farming equipment's in India – oil immersed brakes, universal engine and transmission oils, and other lubricants, the company said in corporate presentation.

PL Capital view on Apar Industries

Analysts at PL Capital revised its EPS estimates by +3.1 per cent/+7.6 cent for FY27E/FY28E factoring in improving premium product mix in conductors, healthy demand visibility across conductors and cables, improving US traction supported by data centre and grid modernization investments, and higher growth capex across key businesses.

Conductors’ business continued to benefit from renewable evacuation, reconductoring, grid modernization and upcoming HVDC opportunities, with premium products contributing over 50 per cent of the order book (₹7,671 crore), while US demand improved supported by data-centre investments and transmission infrastructure spending. The cables business also witnessed healthy traction across renewables, utilities, railways, defence and data centres, with the company already supplying to multiple hyperscale US data-centre projects, the brokerage firm said in the Q4 result update. However, the stock currently quotes above the brokerage firm’s target price of ₹13,309 per share. ================================================= Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.