Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Indian Rupee gains after five-day slide; closes stronger at 87.63/$

Indian Rupee gains after five-day slide; closes stronger at 87.63/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 5 paise higher at 87.63 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee ended higher on Thursday, snapping a five-day losing streak, after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalled possible relief from the newly imposed 50 per cent tariffs.
 
The domestic currency closed 5 paise higher at 87.63 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has slipped 2.45 per cent in the current financial year and 2.36 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it fell around 0.06 per cent against the dollar.
  
The new tariffs that took effect a day earlier are among the highest in Asia as tensions between New Delhi and Washington ramped up. The additional tariffs were imposed for India’s continued purchase of Russian crude oil.  
Until there is clarity on alternatives, either through negotiations with the US or by striking trade agreements with other nations, investors are likely to stay cautious, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency, LKP Securities. "The rupee is expected to remain under pressure with a near-term range of 87.25-88.25."
 

Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stock market closing highlights: Tariff worries drag Sensex 706 pts; Nifty 24,501; FMCG, IT slide

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee snaps five-day drop on potential tariff relief; opens at 87.52/$

trading

Dr Agarwal's Health Care, Eye Hospital shares tumble up to 17%; here's why

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Bye, Thursday Nifty expiry! New NSE derivatives expiry start next Tuesday

initial public offerings, IPO

Vikran Engineering IPO booked 4x on Day 2, NIIs lead demand; GMP down at 9%

 
The blow lands hardest on low-margin, labour-intensive industries -- apparel, textiles, auto parts, engineering goods, gems and jewellery, shrimp, and carpets, as per an analysis by trade body  Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The US accounts for $81 billion of India’s $443 billion goods exports -- 2 per cent of India’s GDP, according to the latest government data. 
 
Describing the India-US relationship as "very complicated", Bessent, in a television interview, said that "at the end of the day, we will come together." He nevertheless asked the US’s European allies to "step up." "I don't see them threatening the tariffs on the Indians. As a matter of fact, they're the ones buying the refined products made from Russian oil."
 
Bessent also dismissed speculation that India's rupee could emerge as a reserve currency, even as New Delhi expands trade settlement options with Brics partners. 
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.15 per cent at 98.08.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices eased after the US data showed a lower-than-expected drop in crude inventories. Brent crude price was down 0.57 per cent at 67.66 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.53 per cent at 63.81 per barrel, as of 3:40 PM IST. 
 
 

More From This Section

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Crude oil: Bearish long-term outlook, WTI to hit $60 by Q4CY25, say analyst

Ola Electric Scooter

Ola Electric hits 5-month high; up 11% in weak market; stock outlook here

BSE, Bombay Stock Exchange

BSE proposes pre-open trading for index, stock futures from Dec 8

Current Infraproject IPO

Current Infraprojects IPO Day 2 update: Subscription nears 24x, GMP up 56%

Following recent revisions to surrender value norms, private sector life insurers are preparing to adjust commission structures for distributor channels, based on persistency metrics.

Top private life insurers report steep decline in lives covered in FY25

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickWho is Sheikha MahraDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon