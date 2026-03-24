SMIDs shine on easing West Asia tensions, advance 3%; BLS spurts 15%

Bulls took charge of Dalal Street on Tuesday, March 24, with benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 surging over 2 per cent in intra-day trade, supported by easing geopolitical tensions in West Asia and softer crude oil prices.

The Sensex climbed 1,667 points, or 2.29 per cent, to an intra-day high of 74,363. The Nifty 50 advanced 513 points, or 2.28 per cent, to touch 23,026. Broader markets also joined the rally, with the Nifty Midcap100 index rising 3.03 per cent intra-day, while the Nifty Smallcap100 index gained 2.84 per cent on Tuesday.

Analysts attributed the rally to improved sentiment after US President Donald Trump announced a five-day pause on planned strikes on Iranian power plants following “productive conversations” with Tehran, even as Iran denied any direct talks. Additional support came from cooling crude oil prices, with Brent crude easing towards $100 per barrel from around $110 earlier.

“Following the sharp selloff after the eruption of war in the Middle East on February 28, the temporary five-day pause by the US has acted as a trigger for a relief rally, with crude prices retreating from recent highs of $113 per barrel,” said Sunny Agarwal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities.

He noted that the rally in broader markets comes as a relief, with broad-based participation and the advance-decline ratio favouring gainers.

Among midcaps, Vishal Mega Mart led the gains, trading higher by 7 per cent. Others such as Tube Investments of India, GMR Airports, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Indian Bank, LIC Housing Finance, and HDFC Asset Management Company were trading higher by up to 5.8 per cent.

In the smallcap segment, BLS International Services led the gains, quoting higher by 14.59 per cent. Among others, JBM Auto, Five-Star Business Finance, HBL Engineering, Tejas Networks, Data Patterns (India), Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation, and Karur Vysya Bank were trading with gains of up to 7 per cent.

That said, Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Master Capital Services, remains cautious despite the rally in the broader markets.

“The recent bounce in midcap and smallcap stocks may look positive at first glance, but the overall trend is still weak. Both indices have been in a downtrend for some time now, with a pattern of lower highs and lower lows. Even after today’s sharp move, prices are still below key moving averages, which suggests that the broader trend hasn’t really changed yet. Technically, this move looks more like a short-term relief rally rather than the start of a fresh uptrend,” Singh said.

According to Singh, the smallcap index is nearing a falling trendline resistance, while midcaps are still trading below their 50-day average. Momentum also does not appear very strong, indicating that the upside could remain limited from current levels.