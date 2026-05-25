Monday, May 25, 2026 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Up 351% in 2026! Sterlite Tech hits 5% upper circuit on $1 bn AI order

Up 351% in 2026! Sterlite Tech hits 5% upper circuit on $1 bn AI order

According to NSE data, Sterlite Technologies shares have more than doubled in less than two months. From the levels of ₹231.22 on April 10, the counter has delivered multibagger returns to investors.

Sterlite Technologies share price

Sterlite Technologies shares skyrocket 351% in 2026 so far

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sterlite Technologies share  price: Shares of Sterlite Technologies extended their rally on Monday, rising 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit for the second consecutive session and also touched a fresh all-time high. As of 1 PM, the stock was locked at the circuit of ₹463.20 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
 
According to NSE data, the stock has more than doubled in less than two months. From the levels of ₹231.22 on April 10, the counter has delivered multibagger returns to investors.
 
The rally has been even stronger from its 2026 low of ₹84.60, touched on January 27. Since then, shares of Sterlite Technologies have skyrocketed 550 per cent. On Y-T-D basis, the stock has spurted 351.9 per cent, resulting in wealth gain for investors.
 
 
Sterlite Technologies is a connectivity solutions provider of optical fibers, optical fiber cables, optical connectivity and data centre networks.
 
Notably, Sterlite Technologies shares today climbed as the company announced the receipt of a multi-year Product Award Letter (PAL) valued at more than $1 billion. Under this agreement, through one of its subsidiaries, Sterlite Technologies will supply optical connectivity products to a hyperscaler for AI Data Centre build-outs.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex surges 800 pts, Nifty above 23,950; Nifty PSU Bank rises 2%

Bond market strategy and outlook

Should you buy bonds? Axis MF sees near-term rally if RBI avoids tightening

Jupiter Wagons share price

Jupiter Wagons share jumps 10% as arm secures 110 MWh BESS orders

Wipro had issued letter of intent to graduates in May last year, confirming their selection

Wipro fixes June 5 as record date for ₹15,000 crore buyback; stock gains 3%

IRFC Share Price

IRFC shares gain 3% on ₹13,527-cr Hyderabad Metro Rail refinancing deal

 
The company said that allocation of optical connectivity products will be supplied in each financial year (FY) starting from FY27 to FY29. The purchase orders will be released periodically during the contract period.
 
Sterlite Technologies, however, didn't reveal the client's identity in the filing. The same will be supplied in each fiscal from FY27 to FY29. 
 
With its in-house R&D expertise, Sterlite Technologies said that it has brought novelty to fiber optic designs and built AI-ready networks. The firm said that its innovation is driven by co-creation with customers and next-gen optical solutions.
 
“Under this agreement, STL, through its optical solutions, will support building AI data center infrastructure in the US for this hyper scaler,” Ankit Agarwal, MD, said and added that the company is enabling connectivity backbone for the AI data centers.
 
Meanwhile, Sterlite Technologies recently launched STL Neuralis AI Data Center Portfolio: AI whitespace and high-speed data Center interconnect (DCI).

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi bans 7 individuals in ₹20 crore social media stock manipulation case

Technical outlook on Angel One, Groww, 360 One Wam by Virat Jagad of Bonanza.

Angel One, Groww, 360 One report up to 250% surge in Q4 net; time to buy?

Two Islamic State suppliers doubled in value in two years

Premier Explosives zooms 20%, hits 52-week high; what's driving stock?

stock market live updates

Motilal Oswal's top picks: Apollo Hospitals, Lenskart, GNG Elec & others

Colgate Palmolive share price

Colgate Palmolive slips 4% as flat Q4 profit, margin miss disappoint Street

Topics : Sterlite Technologies Stock Market Today Markets News Markets Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPetrol Price TodayHeatwave AlertTechnology NewsPersonal Finance