Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, Italy bond will grow stronger, says PM Modi after meeting Meloni

India, Italy bond will grow stronger, says PM Modi after meeting Meloni

PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the growing friendship between India and Italy, stating that their bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit. (Photo: PIB)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

PM Modi expressed his enthusiasm for the growing friendship between India and Italy, stating that their bilateral relationship will continue to strengthen, benefiting both nations.

A video showed PM Modi greeting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni with a handshake and engaging in a brief conversation with her during the summit.

The camaraderie between PM Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been making waves on social media, with their interactions sparking a trending hashtag #Melodi. 

PM Modi and Meloni have showcased their friendly rapport in videos and selfies, including one taken during the COP28 summit in Dubai, where Meloni captioned the photo "Good friends at COP28, #Melodi".

 

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Antonio Tajani

India, Italy to increase cooperation in aerospace, energy, mobility, auto

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal calls Italian business enclaves in India to boost investment

All-party delegation in Italy

All-party delegation in Italy underscores India's firm stance on terrorism

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India's right to self-defence backed globally: S Jaishankar in Italy

easymytrip

EaseMyTrip CEO, Italy's Deputy PM discuss strengthening tourism corridors

Their chemistry was on display during the G20 summit in India, with users editing videos to make the two leaders appear like they're in a romantic relationship, complete with Bollywood music overlays and playful captions.

Their friendly interaction marks a significant diplomatic connection between Italy and India, with both leaders expressing enthusiasm for collaborative efforts in areas like sustainability, energy, and industry.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge in Canada to attend the high-level gathering.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta. 

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Canada, PM Modi on Monday (local time) said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South." 

 

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

"At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world. PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,"Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Modi, Mark Carney

India, Canada to resume diplomatic services, name new High Commissioners

Modi, Narendra Modi

At G7, PM Modi urges global anti-terror push, highlights Global South voice

narendra modi, emmanuel macron

Modi, Macron pledge to keep working closely for betterment of planet

PM Modi, Mark Carney

India-Canada ties 'extremely important': PM Modi tells Canadian counterpart

India canada

G7 Summit in Canada: PM Narendra Modi to meet Carney to 'reset' ties

Topics : Narendra Modi India-Italy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesTrump Gold CardsMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVECanada Uncovers 62 cases of immigrationDividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon