PM Modi witnesses India's firepower at Bharat Shakti: Watch videos here

India showcased the prowess of its indigenous defence equipment on March 12 at the 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-service firepower and manoeuvre exercise. The exercise, which lasted close to 50 minutes, was held at Rajasthan's Pokhran field firing range.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Bharat Shakti' integrated tri-service exercise. Image credit: SpokespersonMoD





The roar of the indigenous LCA Tejas combat aircraft and ALH Mk-IV helicopter filled the air, while the Arjun main battle tank, K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzer, and the Dhanush and Sharang artillery gun systems ruled the firing ranges on the ground.Meanwhile, platforms like the Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher system and a swarm of drones left the audience spellbound. As awestruck spectators watched the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Pokhran had become witness to the trinity of India's 'aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance), belief and self-pride.

In his address on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi said that "the roar of aircraft mid-air, and valour displayed on ground during Bharat Shakti exercise is the call of a 'new India' (naye Bharat ka aavhan hai)". He also recalled that it was at Pokhran that India's nuclear test was conducted in the past.



The exercise was held around 100 kilometres from Jaisalmer city, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in attendance. Sources in the defence establishment said that the 'Bharat Shakti' exercise, the first-of-its-kind on such a scale, was "not tailored towards any direction (northern or western border) or any adversaries".





"In a clear indication of India's readiness to confront and overcome contemporary and future challenges with home-grown solutions, 'Bharat Shakti' highlights resilience, innovation and strength of India's domestic defence capabilities on the global stage," the Prime Minister's Office had said on Sunday.