Asian Games, shooting: Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan win Gold

The Indian triumvirate of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan fired in tandem to shoot the gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.





Check 2023 Asian Games LIVE UPDATES of India events on Day 4 (September 27) in Hangzhou here Manu, Esha and Rhythm totalled 1759 to finish on top of the podium and help the country clinch its fourth gold medal in the ongoing sporting extravaganza.

The sensational Manu also topped the qualification after finishing the last rapid-fire series with 98.





Check 2023 Asian Games India medal tally here The Chinese bagged the silver medal with 1756, while the shooters from South Korea settled for the third position with a total score of 1742.

They claimed the top prize minutes after another trio of Indian shooters dished out an excellent performance to win a silver medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 position event.





2023 Asian Games latest news updates Ashi Chouksey, Manini Koushik and Sift Kaur Samra combined to shoot a total of 1764 points in the qualification to finish second on the podium.

Also Read Asian Games: Sidhu finishes fourth in 25m rapid fire pistol shooting event Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooting - Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi grabs Bronze Asian Games 2023 Day 2 Highlights: With 2 Golds, India 6th in medals tally Asian Games schedule today: IND vs MAL cricket, IND vs BAN football & more Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football Asian Games: Srihari Nataraj creates national record in 200m freestyle Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered Asian Games LIVE updates: Shooting - Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi grabs Bronze Asian Games 2023 September 27 schedule: India event timings, streaming Asian Games: Indian Wushu players disappointed after Chinese visa denial

Hosts China won the gold with an aggregate score of 1773, while South Korea bagged the bronze with a total score of 1756.

Samra and Chauksey qualified for the finals as well by finishing second and sixth respectively, while Kaushik bowed out in the individual event by finishing 18th.

Sift scored a total of 594 to create a joint new Asian record for qualifying.