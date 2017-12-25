Goa hotel tariffs hit the roof this New Year's Eve

It is a tale of the new tax. The New Year’s Eve demand for hotels has triggered a fourfold increase in room rates at popular holiday hot spots such as Goa. Consequently, the goods and services tax (GST) component on some of the hotels is higher than the usual tariff they command. Take the case of the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa in Goa.

MakeMyTrip is quoting a price of Rs 81,500 for a villa room with a garden view and breakfast. But this is just the hotel tariff. Expect to cough up an extra Rs 22,820 towards the GST (about 28 per cent), taking total damages to Rs 1,04,320 for a ...