Microsoft to invest $5 billion in IoT over next four years globally

Tech giant today said it will invest USD 5 billion over the next four years on (IoT) globally.

Microsoft, in a statement, said this increased investment will support continued research and innovation in

"This (investment) will support Microsoft's platform, as well as supporting programs, thereby enabling continued research and development in key areas, including securing IoT, creating development tools and intelligent services for and the edge, and investments to grow our partner ecosystem," it added.

refers to a network of inter-connected sensors and devices like smartphones, connected vehicles and appliances that harness relevant information from massive amounts of data collected.

Microsoft's offerings currently include for devices, to control and secure them, advanced analytics to gain insights, and applications to enable intelligent action.

While the company did not disclose country-specific details, the statement said the investment will ensure that in India, continues to meet all its customers' and partners' needs as they develop new and increasingly sophisticated solutions.

Microsoft's cloud platform, Azure is being used in deployment across the country. Azure is powering India's first smart street lighting project in Jaipur, where the city's municipal corporation operates and maintains over 100,000 public street lights within the city.

Researchers at IISc are using a network of sensors coupled with Azure analytics to find how can help tackle water scarcity in cities.

Last year, had said it will leverage Microsoft's that bring together artificial intelligence, advanced and capabilities on Microsoft's Azure cloud to create a highly personalised, smart and safer driving experience across the digital life of a vehicle owner.

According to a report by AT Kearney, will lead to a USD 1.9 trillion productivity increase and USD 177 billion in reduced costs by 2020.