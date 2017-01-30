Vodafone, Idea begin merger talks in move to take on Reliance Jio

-
ALSO READCall option volumes surge on Idea-Vodafone merger buzz Idea stock up 2.7% on Vodafone merger buzz Airtel, Vodafone offer sweeteners as Jio launch nears Trai nod to Jio free offer till December 3 Price wars: Reliance Jio versus the rest in telecom battle
-
BS POLL
Will a possible Vodafone-Idea merger be able to take on Reliance Jio head-on?
- Yes
- No
- Can't Say
“Any merger would be effected through the issue of new shares in Idea to Vodafone and would result in Vodafone deconsolidating Vodafone India,” the company said in a statement. The merger among the number two and number three player was triggered by the launch of Reliance Jio which has invested close to Rs 150,000 crore in the launch of its wireless services in India.
|India telecom: market share
|IDEA+ Vodafone: 43%
|Bharti Airtel: 33%
|Jio: 19%
|Source: CLSA
Reacting to the news, Idea stock went up by 28 per cent to Rs 99.85 a share while Aditya Birla Nuvo shares were up 7.6 per cent Rs 1,473 a share.
A merger between the two companies will take the combined entity to the number one position in India in terms of subscribers at 387 million. Reliance has already registered 72 million customers by offering free services till March this year. With a merger, Vodafone-Idea combined would have a 43 per cent revenue market share. Bharti Airtel currently leads the sector with 33 per cent revenue market share, and brokerages forecast a 13% share for Reliance Jio by FY19. “The merger would help Vodafone India improve its positioning in the mass-market, while Idea Cellular would gain from Vodafone’s strength in metro circles. Not only would the combined entity become the industry leader but also a strong competitor in the data market with 3G spectrum across India and the highest 4G spectrum in the 1800MHz band, enabling sufficient capacity spectrum,” global brokerage firm, CLSA said in a report dated January 18th.
ALSO READ: Telecom stocks soar, Idea up 29% as Vodafone confirms merger
The deal would also give Vodafone a listing in India, as Idea is already listed on the Indian stock markets. At reported debt levels, the merged entity would have net debt of Rs 71,800 crore. The deal could face trouble over a breach of spectrum limits that could force the merged entity to sell off valuable airwaves in a few circles. As on September 2016, Idea Cellular had reported revenues of Rs 9,225 crore and made a loss of Rs 43 crore for the three months.
In a report dated January 20th global brokerage firm, CLSA had said in case of a merger, 25 per cent of the combined entity’s sites could become redundant. “We estimate 50 per cent of these could be redeployed, driving incremental revenues of Rs 2,600 crore, with shutdown of the remainder cutting network costs by Rs 2,700 crore annually. “The Ebitda would be 25-30 per cent above the current Idea and Vodafone India sum, assuming 10 per cent saving in employee costs along with network cost savings,” it said. Higher Ebitda would bring the combined entity’s gearing down to 3.3 times of its Ebitda versus four times of Ebitda for Idea Cellular and Vodafone India.