Chinese troops transgress Sikkim sector, destroy two bunkers

Face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in Sikkim for the past ten days

In another transgression, Chinese troops entered in the sector and jostled with personnel guarding the Sino- frontier, besides destroying two bunkers.



The face-off has been going on in Doka La general area in for the past ten days and the Chinese troops have also stopped the batch of pilgrims that was proceeding for Mansovar yatra, official sources said on Monday.



The Indian troops had to struggle hard to stop the Chinese personnel from advancing further into Indian territory. They formed a human wall along the (LAC) to stop the PLA personnel, some of whom also video graphed and click pictures of the incident.



The bunkers have been destroyed in Lalten area of the Doka La area.



A flag meeting was also held between senior army officers of both the sides on June 20, but the tension still continues.



It is not the first time that such a transgression has happened at the Doka La, a place at the Sikkim-Bhutan- tri-junction.



The Chinese forces had in November 2008 destroyed some makeshift bunkers at the same place.

Press Trust of India