Judicial crisis: SC judges Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur & Joseph attend court

Four senior-most Supreme Court judges, who had held an unprecedented press conference and raised the issue of assignment of cases, on Monday attended court and took up routine work. The four judges -- Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- have taken up their respective business on the first working day of the top court after the January 12 press conference. ALSO READ: Rift between Supreme Court judges to be resolved soon: Bar Council In the presser, these judges had flagged some problems, including the assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country's highest court. ALSO READ: SC crisis: It's not only about those 4 judges, there are greater concerns On Sunday, Dipak Misra had met a seven-member delegation of the Bar Council of India and Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh and had assured them that the crisis would be sorted out soon and congeniality would prevail.