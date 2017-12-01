JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Why a majority of Kolkata child sex workers joined the trade
Business Standard

SC issues notice to UP govt over ban on film based on Muzaffarnagar riots

The film was released on November 17 across the country, and was granted a UA certificate by the CBFC

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, over a ban on screening of the movie 'Muzaffarnagar - The Burning Love' in the state.

The apex court issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by producer of the film, Manoj Kumar Maandi, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the film screening in certain districts.

The movie, directed by Harish Kumar, is a love story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The film was released on November 17 across the country, and was granted a UA certificate by the Censor Board, but eight districts of the state banned its screening, citing it may disrupt law and order.
First Published: Fri, December 01 2017. 14:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements