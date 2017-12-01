SC issues notice to UP govt over ban on film based on Muzaffarnagar riots

-
ALSO READ1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC appoints panel to probe closure of 241 cases June is most crucial month for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath; here's why Meet Yogi Aeron, the Himalayan plastic surgeon No riots in last 8 months in UP since we came to power: Adityanath Woman gang-raped at gunpoint in front of husband and child in Muzaffarnagar
-
The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, over a ban on screening of the movie 'Muzaffarnagar - The Burning Love' in the state.
The apex court issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by producer of the film, Manoj Kumar Maandi, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the film screening in certain districts.
The movie, directed by Harish Kumar, is a love story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
The film was released on November 17 across the country, and was granted a UA certificate by the Censor Board, but eight districts of the state banned its screening, citing it may disrupt law and order.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU