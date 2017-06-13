Vikram Limaye's impending exit big loss to COA, says Diana Edulji

Limaye will have to step down for his new assignment at NSE

Veteran banker will soon leave BCCI's Committee of Administrators to head the (NSE) and that will a big loss to the already trimmed panel, said COA member



"It will be a big loss. His inputs have been excellent in all the meetings. He has been a big help in financial dealings," Edulji told PTI on Wednesday.



"Even when he represented at the meet in February, he got a grasp of the subject in real quick time," she said further.



Limaye will hold his position till July 14, when the Supreme reopens, after which he will have to step down for his new assignment at the



With Limaye's departure, the COA will shrink from being a four-member panel to a two-member panel.



Historian Ramachandra Guha was the first to quit, alleging that the COA had not done enough to implement the Lodha Committee reforms mandated by the Supreme



However, Limaye has been a lot more regular than Guha in being present at the meetings.



The Vinod Rai led COA next meets on June 24 in Mumbai, ahead of the SGM on June 26.



COA, assigned by the Supreme to carry out reforms recommended by the Lodha panel, has also sent an amended version of the constitution to all the state cricket associations and the matter will be tabled at the SGM.



"The state associations should adopt the amended constitution (in line with Lodha recommendations) at the SGM. The two or three points with which they have a problem can be later considered by the Supreme Court," the source close to COA said.

Press Trust of India