UPSSSC: New Job Vacancies Up. Registration Started

The (UPSSSC) has announced new jobs vacancies. According to the official notification issued by the organization, 652 regional youth development officer posts are now available. The online registration process has started on March 13th. You can start depositing the fee for the above-mentioned post from March 15th. To know more details, you can visit the official website of UPSSSC: gov.in. 42 jobs out of 652 jobs are for physical instructor posts. The interesting fact about this notification is that the pay scale for a regional youth development officer is Rs 29200-112400. The pay scale for a gym instructor is higher. It ranges from Rs.35400-112400.



Parameters:

Those who are interested to apply for the above-mentioned posts must have a graduation degree from any recognized university. A D.PEd / B.PEd in physical is a must for those who wish to apply for the post of Physical Instructor. Once you are fitting into the criteria, then you must pay attention to the fees. For OBC and general category, the fee structure is Rs.125. For SC/ST category the fee structure is Rs. 65. For physically challenged category the fee structure is Rs. 25.



Age Limit:

All those who wish to apply for the above positions should have an age between 21 and 40. For reservation candidates, there is a relaxation of five years.



Procedure to apply for Recruitment 2018



Go to the gov.in, the official website and apply for the job online.

On the home page, click on the notification

Those who are interested to apply should read the complete notification.

After reading the notification thoroughly and completely click on the apply button.

Once you have clicked on the apply button, you have to fill in your details like, name, educational qualifications, etc.

Once you are done filling the necessary details, click on submit.

After the details are submitted, you have to pay the fee, depending on your category.

Once the process is completed, it is advised to take a print of the registration slip.The (UPSSSC) runs as the state organization permitted to conduct the various exams for appointments to the various posts. Constituted under the provision of the U.P. Subordinate Services Selection Commission Act 2014, the conducts various exams such as Junior Assistant Examination- top class, Conductor Examination, Stenographer Examination, Clerk, Forest Guard, Boring Technician, Lekhpal, Pharmacist, and Junior Engineer