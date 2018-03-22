Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: JDS is "B team" of BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today termed Janata Dal (Secular) as "B team" of BJP and said his party would win the coming 2018.



"JDS people, they have only one work do, (they are) BJP's B team. They have decided, let whatever happens, let whatever needs to be done...make BJP win," Gandhi said.



Addressing a rally here in the Lok Sabha constituency of former prime minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda, he said "they (JDS) are supporting BJP from behind. They feel that people of Karnataka will not come to know and they can't understand."



Gandhi was on his third round of election campaign in poll bound Karnataka.

The Congress president said "In Karnataka only one party is going to win, its name is Congress party. "



"Let RSS' A team, B team, C team, D team, E team join hands, it makes no difference, Congress is going to win," he added.

Assembly elections 2018 are expected to be held in Karnataka in April/May.

JDS and BJP had earlier joined hands to form a coalition government in Karnataka in 2006, with Deve Gowda's son H D Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister and current state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa as his deputy.

The congress president claimed that his party believes in taking together the poor, dalits, advasis, backward communities and downtrodden.

"On the other side, there are other parties that want to give away entire money of Karnataka to the rich," he said.

He also asked the people to choose between the party that has given transparent government in Karnataka for the last five years and parties that are involved in corruption.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)