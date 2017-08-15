Wilful defaulters owe Rs 92,000 cr to PSU banks

have reported 20 per cent jump in the outstanding by nearly 9,000 who collectively owed to lenders more than 92,000 crore at the end of March this year.

The outstanding by rose to Rs 92,376 crore at the end of the financial year 2016-17, as against Rs 76,685 crore at the end of March 2016, registering a jump of 20.4 per cent.

At the same time, there has been close to 10 per cent increase in the number of on annual basis.

The number of willful defaulters increased to 8,915 at the end of March as against 8,167 in the previous fiscal, according to data collated by the Ministry.

Out of 8,915 cases of wilful defaults, have filed FIR (First Information Report) in 1,914 cases with outstanding of Rs 32,484 crore.

During 2016-17, 27 public sector banks, including and its five associates have written off Rs 81,683 crore, the highest in the last five fiscals. The amount was 41 per cent higher than that in the previous fiscal.

and its erstwhile associates alone have written off Rs 27,574 crore non-performing assets (NPAs) in 2016-17, according to the data on "write offs" done by merged its five associate with itself from April 1, 2017.

Gross of the rose to Rs 6.41 lakh crore at the end of March 2017 as against Rs 5.02 lakh crore a year ago. In order to check incidences of wilful default, has tightened the norms and made it clear that promoter of the defaulting company cannot escape from his responsibility even if he is not a whole time director.

As per earlier guidelines, a bank couldn't label a non-whole-time director of a company as a wilful defaulter unless there was conclusive evidence that the individual was aware of the wilful default by the company and had not objected to it.

A wilful default occurs when a defaulting borrower doesn't honour an obligation, despite having the capacity to pay, or syphoning off funds and disposing of assets without the knowledge of the bank, according to

also allowed to name and shame by publishing their photographs.