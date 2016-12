140 non-A group stocks gain over 100% in 2016

As many as 140 stocks out of 2,120 stocks in the BSE non-A group category have surged over 100% each in CY2016, even the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex recorded a marginal returns of 0.36% during the year. Of these, 48 stocks have zoomed between 200% and 700% during the period till Tuesday.

The combined market capitalisation of these 140 companies increased 191%, or Rs 35,966 crore, to Rs 54,760 crore from Rs 18,794 crore on December 31, 2015, the CapitalinePlus database show. The rise can partly be attributed to a healthy financial performance. The data of 137 companies available have posted a combined net profit of Rs 1,655 crore in the first half of the financial year 2016-17 (H1FY17) as compare to Rs 119 crore in the previous corresponding period.

In a number of these companies, promoters and the individual shareholders collectively hold over 90% stake, the latest shareholding pattern data show. Typically, most companies in the non-A group are not very liquid counters, with little or no institutional participation. Also, a lot of companies have been put in some of the buckets due to a history of non-compliance with the rules.

Chemical (21 companies), financial (16), IT software (12) and textile (11) companies dominate the list of companies that have doubled. That apart, stocks of companies in the paper, sugar, trading and plastic products sectors, too, have seen a good appreciation.

For instance, Fibreweb (India) has seen its market value appreciate almost seven-fold to Rs 164 from Rs 24.50 at the beginning of the current calendar year 2016. The plastic products maker had reported a net profit of Rs 5.1 crore on revenues of Rs 35 crore during the first half (April to September) of the current financial year 2016-17 (H1FY17), as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.2 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company, reports suggest, has an order book of around Rs 79 crore, which is expected to be executed in the next six to nine months.

Kushal Tradelink, too, surged 560% to Rs 532 from Rs 81. The Ahmedabad-based paper trader and supplier company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 81 crore in H1FY17 against Rs 2 crore in H1FY16.

The stock of information technology (IT) software products company Intense Technologies soared 323% from Rs 35 to Rs 148. The company posted profit of Rs 7.37 crore in H1FY17 against loss of Rs 9.71 crore in H1FY16.