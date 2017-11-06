Reliance Nippon AMC gains 13% on debut

Shares of Reliance Nippon Asset Management (RNAM) gained 13 per cent on their stock market debut on Monday. The group firm is the country's first standalone mutual fund (MF) company to list through an initial public offering (IPO). Shares of the company closed at Rs 285, up Rs 33 or 13 per cent over the issue price of Rs 252 per share. In intra-day trade, the stock hit a high of Rs 299 and a low of Rs 278 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Shares worth Rs 1,245 crore were traded on the NSE and another Rs 187 crore on the BSE.

RNAM's Rs 1,540 crore-IPO had got a robust response with the offering being oversubscribed a staggering 80 times. RNAM had allotted shares worth Rs 462 crore to anchor investors.

Marquee names such as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity International, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential MF and Aditya Birla Sun Life MF were among the anchor investors.

Japan's and Reliance Capital had sold shares worth Rs 642 crore and Rs 283 crore, respectively in the IPO. RNAM raised Rs 617 crore by issuing fresh equity shares in the IPO.

At Monday's closing price, RNAM had market cap of Rs 17,381 crore.

It is worth noting that listing of asset management companies (AMCs) have been making rounds over the last few years. It was highly anticipated that UTI AMC would pioneer in hitting the market. The development of Reliance Nippon going for listing came as a surprise to many in the capital market. It is widely expected that more AMCs will launch IPOs going forward.