Small company IPOs hit a century in 2017

The buoyancy in initial public offerings (IPOs) doesn’t seem to be confined to the big issues, as the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), too, have a seen a record run in 2017. According to data compiled from the stock exchanges, 2017 saw 105 companies launch their IPOs on the SME platform to raise a total of Rs 1,267 crore. The amount raised so far this year is roughly equal to the combined amount raised on the platform since its inception four years ago. Improving investor confidence on the SME segment along with overall buoyancy in the primary markets ...