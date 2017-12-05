Sugar shares in focus: Dwarikesh Sugar up 10% on heavy volumes

Shares of companies have moved higher by up to 10% on the BSE on back of heavy volumes.Dwarikesh Industries, Triveni Engineering Industries, Ugar SugarMills, Uttam Mills, Dhampur Sugar, Simbhaoli and Balrampur Chini Mills were up more than 2%. On comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.15% at 32,828 points at 03:09 PM.According to Indian Mills Association (ISMA), October-November production was at 39.5 lakh tone. This is about 11.69 lakh tons higher than the production in the last season upto the same corresponding period when 27.82 lakh tons of was produced.season 2017-18 SS started with an opening balance of around 38.76 lakh tons, which is the lowest ever in the last several years. With an anticipated normal production of about 251 lakh tons and imports of about 2.85 lakh tons (of whites equivalent), the total availability of in the current season is estimated at 292.61 lakh tons, said in a press release.Against this, domestic consumption of is estimated at around 250-252 lakh tons (growth of around 2.5%). As such, the closing balance on 30th September 2018, is expected to be about 40-42 lakh tons i.e. almost equal to the opening balance of this year, it added.