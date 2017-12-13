Will December be the month for bears?

Purely in terms of supply-demand, if there's more money chasing the same number of stocks, prices will rise. Vice-versa, if there is less money, prices will fall. More money has been chasing the same stocks for quite a while. The number of investible stocks has increased but investment inflows have increased much faster.

About five years ago, 40 stocks had a "mega" market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 25,000 crore plus and many of these were closely-held. Now, that list of mega-caps is around 80. Neglecting the inflation factor, the number of mega-caps has ...