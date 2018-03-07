Can't give Andhra Pradesh special status says Jaitley; top 10 developments

chief minister N today said that the Telugu Desam would take a "right decision at the right time", amid speculation that the party may pull out of the government. Naidu lashed out at the Centre saying it was "insulting the sentiments" of the people of the state by not honouring the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also in Parliament. The political ties between the allies and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have deteriorated over the issue of giving a special status to and granting permission for a separate railway zone at Visakhapatnam. While Congress President Rahul Gandhi has offered to give 'special status' to if his party comes to power in 2019 General elections, Finance Minister assured govt of monetary help. ALSO READ: Giving funding equivalent to special category status to Andhra: Jaitley Here are 10 developments 1. BJP, Congress responsible for injustice with Andhra: TDP Telugu Desam Party (TPD) on Wednesday held both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party responsible for the injustice done to during the bifurcation of the state. MP T. G. Venkatesh said the opposition Congress is naturally talking about special status to Andhra, but the truth is that both the and Congress are"culprit". Venkatesh suggested that if not special status, the Central Government could provide incentives and subsidy to new industries coming up in "The Centre is "blunt" regarding the demands put forward by the and has told Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu-led government that if they provide incentives to industries in Andhra then the adjacent states would be affected," he added. Another member protesting in front of the Gandhi statue in the parliament said they would continue their protest until the Centre listens and fulfills their demands assured in the Re-organisation Act. 2. Giving funding equivalent to special category status to Andhra: Jaitley Assuring govt of monetary help, Union Finance Minister on Wednesday said that the Centre is giving funding equivalent to special category status to the state. "We have paid Rs 40 billion towards revenue deficit to Andhra Pradesh, only Rs 1.38 billion remains. Special category status existed when bifurcation took place, but the 14th Finance Commission abolished that concept," Jaitley said while addressing media. 3. Parliament proceedings washed out for the third day The TRS members were raising slogans demanding a hike in Telangana's quota in reservation, while pressed for grant of special status for The proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were washed out for the third straight day today, as opposition parties as well as NDA allies Shiv Sena, and AIADMK stalled business vociferously protesting on issues like vandalisation of statues and the banking fraud. 4. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day just after noon, the Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes and was first adjourned till 2 PM and then for the day. Rahul Gandhi is saying they will give 'Special Category Status' to AP if they come to power. Why are you (BJP) not responding to the needs of your alliance partner?: CM N in Assembly.

5. ' is committed to the development of Andhra'

Speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) commitment to the development of Andhra Pradesh, the party's floor leader in the Assembly, P.

Vishnu Kumar Raju, on Wednesday, said they will not let any injustice happen to the state.

"Our aim is to develop the state," Raju said in the Assembly.

Further, he assured that the party would bring a separate railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

6. Vishnu Kumar Raju said

"You are asking why metro projects are not being given to Andhra Pradesh, but to Bombay and Bangalore. Why compare with others? For our state, we will get all these projects".

He added, "Dugarajapatnam port, Kadapa steel factory and all other promises in the reorganisation act will definitely be implemented.

7. Andhra CM questions BJP's silence

Chief Minister on Wednesday questioned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s silence over the 'needs of its alliance partner Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

While asking to deliver its promise of giving 'special category status' to the state, Naidu said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also offered to do the same if they come to power. In his address at the Assembly session, Naidu said, "Rahul Gandhi is saying they will give 'Special Category status' to if they come to power.

Why are you (BJP) not responding to the needs of your alliance partner?"

8. Earlier on Tuesday, the Congress president said if the party emerges victorious in 2019, the first thing he would do is grant special category status to

9. We will take right decision at right time: Naidu

Chief Minister N earlier indicated that the Telugu Desam would take a "right decision at the right time", amid speculation that the party may pull out of the government.

Naidu lashed out at the Centre saying it was "insulting the sentiments" of the people of the state by not honouring the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also in Parliament.

"I know what is in your hearts and also the people's hearts. There is no compromise in protecting the state's interests. Let us bear whatever difficulty, but we will take a right decision at the right time," the chief minister told his party MPs.

10. The and its Andhra ally have been sharing a sour relationship following the announcement of the Union Budget 2018-19.

The has been alleging that the Centre has not allotted 'enough fund' to the state in the budget.