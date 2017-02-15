BJP offered Rs 36 cr to contest Manipur polls, alleges Irom; Cong moves EC

The on Wednesday moved the of India (ECI) over the allegation made by that she was offered Rs 36 crore to contest elections in Manipur. The party has demanded an independent investigation by the EC and has asked for a quick response.

Social activist on Monday revealed that she was offered a hefty amount of money by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to contest elections on the saffron party's ticket.

Later in the day, leader Ram Madhav rubbished Sharmila's claims calling it an 'absolute lie' on Twitter.

Sharmila, who ended her 16-year-long fast demanding repeal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) on August 9, 2016, formed the People's Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA). She may contest from two constituencies - Thoubal and Khurai, out of which she has a better hold in her home constituency Khurai. Thoubal is the constituency of Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh.

Manipur is soon to vote for 60 Assembly constituencies in two phases on March 4 and 8. The counting of votes will take place on March 11.