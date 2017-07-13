Books on Modi to help people develop Modi-like traits: Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief on Wednesday praised Prime Minister as an able 'thekedar', or contractor, of welfare but cautioned people not to leave everything to him and go off to sleep.

"Society has got a good and able 'thekedar' (contractor) in Narendra bhai for its welfare but the danger is that people will leave everything to him and go to sleep. It should not happen. Books (on him) should help people develop attributes like him," Bhagwat said at the launch of a coffee table book, 'The Making of a Legend', on the PM.

In his address, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief indicated the Modi government was confident of its return not just in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, but had put in place programmes and policies that should keep it in good stead for the subsequent 2024 elections as well.

Enumerating the achievements of the Modi government, Shah, who spoke before Bhagwat, said: "The government has set a target of giving 50 million LPG connections to poor women by 2019 and to every household by 2024."

The chief praised Modi the PM for his hard work, courage, patience, wisdom, strength and valour, but most of all his ability to do whatever needs to be done. "What should be done has been discussed in the country for the last 70 years. But it is happening now. Why? Because it is being done now," Bhagwat said.

The chief said all should endeavour to make a greater country than it was before its "decline" in the last 1000-1500 years. "It seems to me that ( chief) Amit bhai has given a safe estimate of 2024," he then said referring to Amit Shah, who was on the dais and had spoken earlier.

In his speech, Shah also seemed to ridicule the "economic pundits" who ask him about jobless growth. "Economic pundits talk about a jobless growth and try to tear out the few hair I have on my head by asking where the jobs are?" Shah said. The president said a country with a population of 1.25 billion cannot deal with the problem of unemployment by only creating jobs and the Modi government has provided self-employment to 7.28 crore youths under its MUDRA scheme. He spoke at length about the government's achievements.

Bindeshwar Pathak, founder of Sulabh International, is the author of the coffee table book. Pathak said no Indian leader after Gandhi focused as much on cleanliness as Modi.