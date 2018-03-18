Pakistan 'must do more' against Taliban and other terror groups: Pence

The US has told that it "must do more" against and other terror groups operating in the country, warning that the is ready to take unilateral measures if failed to stop cross-border attacks from its soil.

The warning, given at a news briefing yesterday, followed the meeting between US Vice and Pakistan's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistani daily Dawn reported.

Abbasi, who was on a personal trip to see his ailing sister in the US, met Pence at the US Naval Observatory, the vice president's residence. The meeting was held yesterday at the request of Abbasi.

The in a statement about the meeting said, "Vice Pence reiterated Trump's request that the of must do more to address the continued presence of the Taliban, Haqqani Network, and other terrorist groups operating in their country."



"The Vice stated that US efforts to eliminate terrorist groups who threaten US security and the stability of the region will continue and noted that could and should work closer with the US," the said.

During the 30-minute meeting, Pence emphasised the need for immediate action from to stop cross-border attacks.

reported that hours after Pence-Abbasi meeting, senior officials held a special briefing for Washington-based journalists to convey their dissatisfaction with Pakistan's policy.

"Six months after the announcement of the Policy, is yet to take the kind of decisive actions that the US is seeking, one of the officials was quoted as saying by

"We are continuing to look for real actions and not word on the and the Haqqani sanctuaries, the added.

The demanded cooperative action against terrorists from but warned that the US was prepared to take its own measures to protect its personnel in if did not take action, the daily said.

The said that was constantly monitoring progress on the policy and wanted to do more than "the bare minimum" it's doing now.

In his new Policy unveiled in August, Trump had called for tougher measure against if it did not cooperates the US in its fight against terrorism.

In his first tweet of the new year, Trump had accused of basing its relationship with the US on "nothing but lies and deceit".

Days after his tweet, the US suspended over USD 1.15 billion in security aid and the delivery of military equipment to for failing to clamp down on the Afghan and the Haqqani Network terror groups.

Afghan last month proposed peace talks with the

