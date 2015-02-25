The decrepit state-run train services stand to receive at least a 25% boost in investment to over $9 billion, funded solely by falling fuel costs, according to officials familiar with a railway budget set to be unveiled on Thursday. The world's fourth largest rail network could get even more if Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes it a priority, as China did during its rapid economic growth over the past two decades. Read our full coverage on Union Budget There are high hopes that his nine-month-old government will plough money into investment in infrastructure needed to ...
Govt to embark on rail investment splurge thanks to cheap oil
Railways to get at least 25% boost in investment to over $9 billion
Reuters |
