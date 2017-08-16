ASUS launches gaming laptop ROG 'Zephyrus' at Rs 2,99,990

-
ALSO READAsus ROG GL553VE: Mid-segment gaming PC Acer launches 'Nitro 5' gaming laptop in India with 16 GB RAM at Rs 75,990 Asus X541U: Lightweight performer with full-sized laptop screen in notebook India to have 310 million online gamers by 2021: Google-KPMG report Asphalt Street Storm Racing: For the casual gamers
-
Taiwanese technology major ASUS on Wednesday announced the launch of 'Republic of Gamers' (ROG) 'Zephyrus' -- the world's slimmest gaming laptop in India at Rs 2,99,990.
The laptop would be officially unveiled in India at an event in Bengaluru on the sidelines of the 'ROG' Masters South Asia 'finale' on August 20.
The laptop is powered by the latest NVIDIA 'GeForce' GTX 1080 graphics and Intel's latest Core i7 chipset.
"'ROG' aims to create laptops that are slimmer, cooler, quieter and more powerful than ever before -- to fully address the needs of today's highly mobile gamers. 'Zephyrus' is the thinnest, lightest and the most powerful gaming laptop at the moment," said Peter Chang, Regional Head-South Asia and Country Manager-ASUS India, in a statement.
Other specifications include an ROG-exclusive 'Active Aerodynamic System' (AAS) which is a specially designed cooling system.
Weighing 2.24kg, the laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with 1080x1920 pixel resolution.
The device also comes with 'G-Sync' compatible display, which the company claims can cover 110 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut.
ASUS 'Zephyrus' also features 24GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.
Other features include a keyboard that has a new feature called ROG 'Aura' which enables users to customise dynamic light effects on WASD and QWER keys.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU