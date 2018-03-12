-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Singer Aditya Narayan detained in road accident case
Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday detained at the Versova police station after a road accident, a police ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Was outcast, but I never gave up: Brad Cohen
Motivational speaker Brad Cohen whose story has inspired Bollywood film 'Hichki' says though he was outcast as a child but he ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Agrawal's comments on Jaya improper: Sushma
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj took strong objection to Naresh Agrawal, who joined the BJP on Monday, for his comments ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Friends-in-law' to explore another side of gay relationships
Indian film "Friends-in-law", which is in English and Telugu, is set to enthrall cinema lovers with the story of an orthodox ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Delhi minister orders stop to issuing new ration cards
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain has ordered officials to stop cancelling or issuing ration cards as the ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Concentrating on acting right now: Divya Khosla Kumar
An actress and director, Divya Khosla Kumar is a rare combination of both talents rolled into one in Bollywood. She says "good" ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'Omerta' exposes state-sponsored terrorism: Hansal Mehta
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says "Omerta", starring Rajkummar Rao, will expose state-sponsored terrorism and how it manipulates young ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Luv Ranjan excited about project with Ajay, Tabu
Filmmaker Luv Ranjan hopes the audience will enjoy a different side of actor Ajay Devgn in his next venture -- an urban romantic ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Needed film like 'October' at this point in career: Varun
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film "October" came as a much-needed opportunity in his film career.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ajay Devgn to launch his own chain of gyms
Actor Ajay Devgn will soon be launching two Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) gyms here.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
After 'I', 'Boomerang' is perfect project for me: Upen Patel
Bollywood actor Upen Patel has described bilingual film "Boomerang" as a "perfect project" for him in the southern movie
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
'October' seems like the most romantic film since 'Amar Prem'
In Shakti Samanta's 1971 romantic classic "Amar Prem", the lead pair Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore never get a chance to get ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
NCPCR to revise TV show guidelines for child artistes
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is considering the revision of guidelines for child participants ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Films with original stories take longer than biopics: Juhi Chaturvedi
National Award winning screenplay writer Juhi Chaturvedi says making a film on an original story is tougher than making a biopic.
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Make your pet's life easier while travelling
While travelling with your pet, keep dog wipes, water bow, food treats and essentials handy to make the trip memorable for you ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
With filmmaking, you sign up for struggles: Producer Guneet Monga
As a woman producer with a knack of "non-Bollywood" stories, Guneet Monga -- one of the only two Indians named in Variety's ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Ken Dodd dead at 90
Celebrated comedian and actor Ken Dodd has passed away at the age of 90 just two days after marrying his partner of 40 years, his ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Avoid dark, heavy linen carpets in small house
Keep dark and bulky furniture, drapes, linen and carpets away from a small house. Make it look wider by buying smart ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' premiere faces technical glitches
Veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's movie "Ready Player One" had a world premiere here, but not before facing technical ...
-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Jai Kisan: Bollywood hails farmers rally in Mumbai
Bollywood celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Dia Mirza and Onir on Monday expressed support and respect for the farmers community ...
