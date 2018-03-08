-
March 12, 2018, Monday
Rs 231.5 cr spent over ST women's education in 6 years: Minister
The Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Monday said it has released Rs 231.5 crore in last six years for strengthening education ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
One held in Delhi for forging certificates
A young man from Haryana has been arrested here on the charge of being involved in forging academic certificates, police said on ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Indo-French centre for engineers inaugurated in Bengaluru
Coinciding with the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India, an Indo-French Centre of Excellence (CoE) was inaugurated ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Nasscom, Facebook launch 'Design4India Studio' in Bengaluru
In a bid to provide mentorship in design, innovation and entrepreneurship for software companies and startups, the National ...
March 12, 2018, Monday
Anti-Xi Jinping posters appear in Western varsities
Posters against China clearing the path for President Xi Jinping to effectively remain in power for life have appeared in several ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Indo-French group to take ahead cooperation in education
The first-ever Indo-French Knowledge Summit ended successfully here on Sunday with a landmark agreement on mutual recognition of ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Massive operation on to rescue students from TN forest fire
Authorities in Tamil Nadu were engaged in a massive operation on Sunday to rescue some students caught in a forest fire in Theni ...
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Anupam Kher gives life lessons in Boston's Babson College
Actor Anupam Kher says talking to the students of Babson College in Boston about the power of failure was an enriching
March 11, 2018, Sunday
Estonia invites Indian students for post-graduate studies
Estonia is inviting Indian students and start-ups to study and incubate their business there, said Urve Palo, the European ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Indian universities on recruitment drive for African students
Indian universities have embarked on a recruitment drive to attract African students into their institutions.
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Girl students outnumber boys in Bengal secondary exams
Keeping up with the recent trend, girl students once again outnumber boys in the Class 10 examination beginning from Monday, an ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
India needs more angel investors: Infosys co-founder
Unlike in developed countries, start ups in India do not grow due to lack of enthusiasm from angel investors, Infosys co-founder ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Short-term vision caused climate change, terrorism : Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday said greed and short-term vision of past leaders caused climate change and terrorism ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
London school removes 'homosexual' mentions from textbook
A state-funded Orthodox Jewish girls school in north London has admitted to censoring sections of textbooks to remove mentions of ...
March 10, 2018, Saturday
Schools re-open in J&K, except in south Kashmir
After their long winter recess, schools re-opened in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, except in south Kashmir areas where they will ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
B.Com girl student stabbed to death
A first-year commerce student, M. Aswini, was stabbed to death outside her college here on Friday. Police said the attacker was ...
March 09, 2018, Friday
'Bureaucrats can usher in real change in society'
Mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar on Friday said bureaucrats can usher in real change in society as they have the ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
Candidates urged to wear black dresses to SSC exam centres
Demanding CBI inquiry in alleged irregularities and corruption in SSC examination, a group of women students protesting outside ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
HC notice to Delhi officials over non-payment of teachers' salaries
Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness over non-payment of salaries to municipal school teachers and issued contempt ...
March 08, 2018, Thursday
JNU students reject attendance order in referendum: JNUSU
An overwhelming number of JNU students have in a referendum rejected the order of the varsity authorities on mandatory ...
