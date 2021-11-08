7% vehicles purchased since 2020 in Delhi electric, says Gahlot

-
Of the total vehicles purchased in the national capital since the introduction of the electric vehicle (EV) policy in 2020, around 7 per cent are EVs, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Monday.
"Delhi is the first state in the country to work so efficiently on the EV policy, which will boost the sale of EVs besides curbing pollution. Delhi will also have the cheapest chargers available in India at only Rs 2,500 for two and three-wheelers by subsiding the rate," Gahlot said during a press conference on Monday.
Gahlot also said that a subsidy of Rs 6,000 can be availed on the first 30,000 chargers.
"In collaboration with the DTC and other DISCOMS, a single-window system has also been introduced. For this, we have shortlisted 12 vendors, who will help the applicants with all charger related issues like reliability and guarantee etc. The entire process has been made easy by minimising the documentation process," he added.
Other than that, parking spaces in all the commercial complexes and RWAs will have charging facilities, he said, adding that the special tariff for installation of EV chargers will cost Rs 4.50 per unit.
According to the Delhi government, between July and September this year, more than 1.5 lakh vehicles were registered, including 7,869 EVs, 6,857 CNG vehicles, 7,257 vehicles driven on both CNG and petrol, and 93,091 vehicles driven on petrol or diesel.
In order to significantly benefit Delhi's air quality, the EV policy intends ensure that 25 per cent of all new vehicles are battery-operated by 2024.
