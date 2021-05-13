Allcargo brings in Parthasarathy, Martin Mueller as independent directors

on Wednesday announced appointment of V S Parthasarathy and a Swiss national, Martin Mueller as independent directors on its board.

Parthasarathy was till recently Group CFO and CIO of Mahindra & Mahindra while Mueller is a former partner at global consulting giant McKinsey.

Mueller and Parthasarathy have also joined the board of Allcargo's wholly-owned subsidiary ECU Worldwide, the company said in a statement.

ECU Worldwide is a Belgian multinational, operating Allcargo Group's global operations with presence in over 160 markets and is the world's largest less-than-cargo load (LCL) consolidator.

"With Partha and Martin joining our Board... I expect this intellectual and diversified combination of cross-functional leadership and professional expertise will help us immensely as Allcargo prepares to move forward in its journey of excellence leading to meet our vision for the future, said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman,

Parthasarathy as CEO for the mobility business, and in Group CFO and CIO roles, has served the Indian conglomerate in diverse leadership roles for more than two decades, the statement said.

He has over three decades of rich professional experience across varied domains spanning HR, finance, M&A, IT and global operations.

Mueller, a graduate from Switzerland's university of St. Gallen, specialises in strategic growth of organizations with experience across Europe, APAC and the Middle East, among others.

He comes with a rich experience in the logistics industry, having advised several leading global logistics corporations over the years, according to the statement.

A part of the Avvashya Group, operates out of more than 300 offices in 160 plus countries and is supported by a network of franchisee offices across the world.