JUST IN
RBI imposes fines on Vakrangee, LIC Housing Finance for violating norms
Shriram Properties, ASK Property Fund to set up Rs 500-cr housing platform
Overall job cuts no more than 5% to avoid role duplication: Byju Raveendran
Truly sorry to those who'll have to leave Byju's, says Raveendran to staff
LIC picks up over 2% additional stake in Capri Global Capital for Rs 257 cr
Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan advises Elon Musk on changes at Twitter
ITC cooks up a storm, sets up 12 cloud kitchens and 48 brand outlets
Not confirmed by Twitter: IT minister on reports of verification badge fee
L&T Technology Services plans to hire 1,000 engineers in new Mysuru campus
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Our Ebitda share from non-cigarette biz at 27%: ITC chairman Sanjiv Puri
Business Standard

Amazon to delist top seller Appario from India marketplace in 12 months

India is a key market for Amazon which has invested over $6.5 billion in the country

Topics
Amazon | Amazon India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Amazon
Amazon set up the Frontizo JV with the Patni group in 2017

E-commerce major Amazon and its joint venture partner Patni Group-owned Zodiac Wealth on Monday announced delisting of online seller Appario Retail from Amazon's online marketplace in the country.

This is the second giant online seller, after Cloudtail, that has been delisted on Amazon.

"Amazon and India's Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture, Frontizo Business Services Private Ltd. The partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on Amazon.in and Amazon.in/business within the next 12 months," the joint statement read.

"The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence," the joint statement read.

Amazon set up the Frontizo JV with the Patni group in 2017.

In April this year, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) hailed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for conducting raids on the offices of Cloudtail and Appario.

The trade body had said that predatory pricing, deep discounting, loss funding, and exclusive sale of branded products in collusion with respective corporate companies, owing inventory are some of the fundamental issues raised by the CAIT.

In 2019, Amazon reduced its stake in Cloudtail -- a joint venture firm between Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy and the e-commerce giant -- from 49 per cent to 26 per cent after the Centre unveiled new foreign direct investment (FDI) rules for ecommerce firms.

In January this year, the CAIT moved the CCI, seeking a direction to block the acquisition of Cloudtail India by Amazon.

India is a key market for Amazon which has invested over $6.5 billion in the country.

--IANS

na/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Amazon

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 19:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.